Dittus, Karen B.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio | Karen Beth Dittus, 74, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke.
She was a member of Marysville First English Lutheran Church. She was an accomplished pianist, revered instructor, respected educator.
Predeceased by eldest son, Lee Dittus. Survived by husband, Doug Dittus; sons, Jason Dittus and wife Amy and Jeremy Dittus and husband Michael McArdle; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan.
Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 5 p.m. (EDT) Thursday, July 9, at First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Ave., Marysville, OH 43040. The family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building. The service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair.
A graveside interment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at First English Lutheran Church.
Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville (underwoodfuneralhome.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.