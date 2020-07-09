Dittus, Karen B.
0 entries

Dittus, Karen B.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLAIN CITY, Ohio | Karen Beth Dittus, 74, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke.

She was a member of Marysville First English Lutheran Church. She was an accomplished pianist, revered instructor, respected educator.

Predeceased by eldest son, Lee Dittus. Survived by husband, Doug Dittus; sons, Jason Dittus and wife Amy and Jeremy Dittus and husband Michael McArdle; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan.

Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 5 p.m. (EDT) Thursday, July 9, at First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Ave., Marysville, OH 43040. The family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building. The service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair.

A graveside interment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at First English Lutheran Church.

Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville (underwoodfuneralhome.com).

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News