Dittus, Karen B.

Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 5 p.m. (EDT) Thursday, July 9, at First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Ave., Marysville, OH 43040. The family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building. The service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair.