NEW UNDERWOOD | Steve Dodson, 69, died March 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. March 20 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The funeral service at 10 a.m. March 21 at Dove Christian Center in Rapid City, with the burial in New Underwood Cemetery.

Dodson, Steve
