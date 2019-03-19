NEW UNDERWOOD | Steve Dodson died March 16, 2019, at home. He was born March 30, 1949, in Imperial, Nebraska, to LaMar and Bea (Dahl) Dodson. The family moved to New Underwood in 1955.
He married Michaela Madsen in November 1972. They welcomed daughter, Lisa, the following year.
Steve was a life-long farmer and rancher. He enjoyed his pets and cattle, sometimes treating his cattle like pets. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Michaela Dodson of New Underwood; his daughter, Lisa Dodson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Kathleen (Craig) Dodson-Smith of Maple Grove, Minnesota, niece, Kelsey Dodson-Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Nancy McGinnis of Spearfish, nephew, Clint (Jenny) McGinnis of Fort Collins, Colorado, and great-niece Mila McGinnis.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Dove Christian Center, 1213 Harmony Heights Lane, Rapid City, followed by the burial at the New Underwood Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the New Underwood Community Center following the burial.
Memorials have been established.
Friends may sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
