MITCHELL | Henrietta Doering, 87, passed away Jan. 7, 2019, at Firesteel Nursing Home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1931, to Gerrit Sr. and Katie (Plooster) Von Eye. She attended elementary school in Platte and Wessington Springs, high school in Wessington Springs when her parents moved to town, and proudly completed her GED later.
Henrietta married Ralph Doering Sr. on Dec. 3, 1952. To this union 13 children were born.
Henrietta raised her children on an Aurora County farm until after Ralph died in 1977. She moved to Plankinton with seven of her children in 1978, later to Mitchell. She worked at a restaurant, Symcom, and as a custodian at L.B. Williams Elementary School.
Henrietta loved babies and small children. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren — holding them and not giving them back. She loved to make quilts and made one for each of her children/grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Ralph Jr. (Pam) of Omaha, Mary (Gary) Eagle of Rapid City, Susan (Denis) Hicks of Doniphan, NE, Lila (Kenny) Stach of Letcher, Nancy Doering of Hot Springs, Bonnie (Larry) Spaans of Rock Valley, IA, Wanda (Warren) Jaasund of Rapid City, Ivan (Leonda) Doering of Mitchell, Cindy Zwerneman of Spring, TX, Wayne Doering of Rapid City and Mark Doering of Rapid City; 55 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; a brother, Johnny Von Eye and two sisters-in-law, Maggie Doering and Dorothy Powell, all of Wessington Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph in 1977; two sisters; seven brothers; sons, Tony and Lyle; grandsons, Jace Eagle, Les Spaans, and Trevor Doering; a granddaughter, Deanna; and a son-in-law, Mark Brandon.
Funeral services were held Jan. 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Wessington Springs, with burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Letcher.
