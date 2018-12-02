Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Michele Ann Doering, 50, died Nov. 22, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

the life of: Doering, Michele A.
