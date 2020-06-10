Doering, Vonita

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEAD | Vonita Doering, 93, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with live-stream available at facebook.com/leadtumc.

A memorial has been established at Trinity United Methodist Church for the youth and senior programs and the Lord’s Cupboard.

Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

