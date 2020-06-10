Doering, Vonita

LEAD | Vonita Doering, 93, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with live-stream available at facebook.com/leadtumc.
A memorial has been established at Trinity United Methodist Church for the youth and senior programs and the Lord’s Cupboard.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vonita Doering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.