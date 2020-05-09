Doerner, Dorothy
Doerner, Dorothy

HOT SPRINGS | Dorothy Doerner, 90, died May 7, 2020.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs. Due to current spacing restrictions, attendance is limited, and so Fr. Gerlach requests that you contact the parish church office at 605-745-3393 to check if attendance is possible for you and/or your family.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

