Dolores Gilliland-Peterson

RAPID CITY | Dolores "Dee" Gilliland-Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov, 7, 2020, at Westhills Village where she received loving, kind and compassionate care.
Dolores Jane Scott was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Elmira, New York to Harold B. and Alma (Russell) Scott. As a young girl, her family traveled across the northern U.S. to Minneapolis, MN, Des Moines, IA and eventually settled in Grand Island NE, where she graduated from high school in 1946. While living there she met Raymond Gilliland and they were married on Sept. 21, 1948. They became parents to two sons, Edward and Steven.
Dee was a talented seamstress, author, and missionary; she is truly one who demonstrated stamina, courage, wisdom and knowledge throughout her life and served as an example for many, especially to her family.
Private family services will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, on the Kirk Funeral Home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.