Dolores Gilliland-Peterson

RAPID CITY | Dolores "Dee" Gilliland-Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov, 7, 2020, at Westhills Village where she received loving, kind and compassionate care.

Dolores Jane Scott was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Elmira, New York to Harold B. and Alma (Russell) Scott. As a young girl, her family traveled across the northern U.S. to Minneapolis, MN, Des Moines, IA and eventually settled in Grand Island NE, where she graduated from high school in 1946. While living there she met Raymond Gilliland and they were married on Sept. 21, 1948. They became parents to two sons, Edward and Steven.

Dee was a talented seamstress, author, and missionary; she is truly one who demonstrated stamina, courage, wisdom and knowledge throughout her life and served as an example for many, especially to her family.

Private family services will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, on the Kirk Funeral Home website.