Donegon, Delores
Donegon, Delores

LONGMONT, Colo. | Delores Dell Donegon, 92, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, S.D.

Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

