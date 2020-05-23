Donhiser DDS, William J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Dr. William “Bill” Donhiser passed away on March 21, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota following a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Bill was born in 1957 to James and Lois (Cowen) Donhiser in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was the oldest of four children.

Bill was a 1975 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Maryland and a 1979 graduate of the University of Wyoming. He was a very proud alumnus of UW where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society and Sigma Chi Fraternity. He loved his years there and throughout the remainder of his life could be seen wearing hats, t-shirts and jackets with the Cowboy Joe logo.

He continued his education at the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry graduating in 1983 with his Doctor of Dental Surgery Diploma. Following dental school Bill completed a Pedodontic Residency program at The Children’s Medical Center of Dayton, Ohio. He studied there from 1983 to 1985. Following his licensure he moved to Rapid City, SD, where he practiced Pediatric Dentistry from 1985 until 2017. Bill was the perfect example of someone who found joy in his work. He loved being a pediatric dentist and for the better part of 35 years took great pride and joy in his work.