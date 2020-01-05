Donnelly, Barbara Jo

RAPID CITY | Barbara Jo Donnelly left this world peacefully on Christmas Eve 2019.

For those of you who knew Barb, this was her favorite holiday of the year. She received much joy opening her house to family and friends celebrating Christmas each year.

Barbara was born on April 1, 1936, to Joe and Hazel Carr and raised in Pierre. Her senior year at Riggs High School, she was elected Snow Queen. Upon graduation, she attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Barb was involved with the Alpha Phi Sorority and was a member of the synchronized swimming team. This aquatic passion continued throughout her life.

Barbara met Richard Boccard in college and they later married in 1957. They had three children: Rick, Jane and David.They moved to Broomfield, CO, where they raised their children.

In 1972, following her divorce, Barb moved back to Pierre. While working at the State Capital, she met her soulmate, Charles Donnelly, and they married in 1976. These two forged a loving and business relationship that lasted 35 years. Together they created Visitor Publishing, a successful tourism magazine published throughout the Black Hills.

Barb loved to Volksmarch, play Sudoku, swim, travel, scuba dive, play tennis, and spend time with family and friends.