Donnelly, Barbara
0 entries

Donnelly, Barbara

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Barbara Jo Donnelly, 83, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Kirk Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Donnelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News