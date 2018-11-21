Try 3 months for $3

FAITH | Wayne F. Donnenwirth, 76, died Oct. 14, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Donnenwirth, Wayne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments