RAPID CITY | Kelly "Carolyn" Donohoe passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She passed away due to complications from a failed right knee replacement. Kelly left the world as she entered it, under a brilliant sky of fireworks.
Kelly joyfully entered the world on July 4, 1936, in Sidney, MT. Kelly was the second child and only daughter of Harold and Golden (Bender) Bentsen. She spent her childhood on a farm and developed a lifelong love for animals and the outdoors. She adored her parents and older brother and loved to tell stories of their adventures on the farm.
At the age of 15, Kelly met the love of her life, Gordon Donohoe at her brother’s birthday party. The two married in 1954 and would spend the rest of their 64 years sharing adventure, laughter, and love. Kelly and Gordon are the proud parents of four children: Jami, Michael, Cindy, and Michelle.
Kelly graduated from Black Hills State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught special education in the Rapid City Schools until her retirement. Kelly was blessed with a life full of friends. She cherished those lifelong friendships and together they filled rooms with laughter whenever they gathered.
Kelly was the Queen of the Donohoe family and delighted in hosting holidays and special events at her home in Rapid City. Her love of the outdoors was evident each year through her beautiful garden which she took special pride tending to season after season.
Grateful to have shared her life are her four children, Jami and Ed of Oceanside CA, Michael and Laurie of Rapid City, Cindy and Scott Byre of Spokane, WA, and Michelle and Pat Duren of Lakeville, MN. She will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren, Matthew (Paul), Amy (Jose), Kaitlin (Derek), Patrick, Zachary, Connor, Kellien (Mitch), Andy, and two great-grandchildren. Of all the families she could have chosen, we are endlessly thankful she chose us. It’s been a blessing to be able to call her ours.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Goldie, and by her brother, Rodell.
The family plans a Celebration of Life for Kelly in the Spring and asks that donations or flowers be sent in Kelly’s name to Westhills Village.
Kelly’s online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
