Donovan, William
Donovan, William

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Donovan, 80, died Aug. 20, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Old Storybook Island shelter in Rapid City. Burial will be at a later date at Hecla City Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of William Donovan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

