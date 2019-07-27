{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Ellen Dooley, 90, died July 24, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 29, at St. Therese Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 30, at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Dooley, Mary E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments