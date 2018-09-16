Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MIDLAND | Joyce Doolittle, 66, died Sept. 13, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 19, at St. William Catholic Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, at the church. Burial will be at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Celebrate
the life of: Doolittle, Joyce
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments