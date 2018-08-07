Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Debra (Swan) Douglas, 59, died Aug. 5, 2018.

Wake begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services on Aug. 10, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11, at the church.

Kirk Funeral Home

