Dover, Bobbie Jo

CASPER, Wyo. | Bobbie Jo Dover, 51, formerly of Vetal, SD, died May 14, 2020.

A vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at the church.

Burial will follow at the Martin Community Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 it is requested that only close family and friends attend the vigil and funeral service. All services will be live-streamed the day of the service.

