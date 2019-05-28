{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Betty J. Downen, 92, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Betty was born on a ranch SE of Fairburn to Inez Havens and Hearl Kennedy, one of eight children.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Downen, and son, Calvin Downen. Betty is survived by her three children, Elicia Reed and Stephen Downen, both of Denver, and Inez Rankin of Rapid City; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Harley Kennedy.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Downen, Betty J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments