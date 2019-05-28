RAPID CITY | Betty J. Downen, 92, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Betty was born on a ranch SE of Fairburn to Inez Havens and Hearl Kennedy, one of eight children.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Downen, and son, Calvin Downen. Betty is survived by her three children, Elicia Reed and Stephen Downen, both of Denver, and Inez Rankin of Rapid City; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Harley Kennedy.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.