MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. | Donald A. Downing passed away March 21, 2018, at Fort Mohave. He was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Aberdeen, SD, to Clarence and Vera Downing.

Don lived on the family farm in Claremont, SD. Due to his mother’s failing health the family moved to Phoenix. His mother passed away when Don was nine years of age. His oldest sister, Mildred, and her husband assisted Clarence in raising the four younger siblings.

As a young boy Donald was a newspaper carrier and later had a career as a pressman for the Phoenix Newspaper, The Oregonian, and the Seattle Times.

He married Marjorie Spurgin in 1950. He assisted her in the raising of her four young children while living in Phoenix and Portland. He later married Sonja Haase in 1966. In 1990, Don married Agnes Downing. They lived at Sturgis, SD, in the summer and Mohave Valley in the winter.

Don was preceded in death by his wives; his parents; his grandparents, James and Rebecca Downing of Ludlow, SD; his brother, Boyden; his sisters, Mildred, Mavis and Marlene; three of his stepchildren; and numerous uncles and aunts.

Don is survived by his family: Norma and Gary Willems, Powell, WY, Becky Seymanski Jr. and Barb Downing, Jim and Karen Downing, Dickinson, ND, Marilyn Klein, Bismarck, ND, Sue Kadrmas, Belfield, ND, Randy and Lynette Downing, Kennewick, WA; sister-in-law, Betty Downing, Prescott, AZ; and nephew, Boyden Downing Jr., San Diego, CA.

