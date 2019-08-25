{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Erma Lavonne Draine, 85, died Aug. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

