RAPID CITY | Hannah Elizabeth Drake, 26, died May 7, 2019.
Hannah was born to her loving parents, Michael and Ann Bennett, in San Diego, CA, on July 27, 1992. She joined two big brothers, Nathan and Austin. The family moved to La Mesa, where her little brother, William, was born. The family then moved to Brentwood in 1999, where her father was the children’s pastor at Golden Hills Community Church. As a girl, Hannah loved to play Barbies, read books, eat spaghetti, and pester her brothers. As she grew up, she stopped playing Barbies.
On May 14, 2005, Hannah’s father passed away of a sudden heart attack. The family was forever changed and through the struggle, the family leaned on God and impacted many lives.
While at Liberty High School, Hannah started dating Joseph Drake. She played varsity tennis and enjoyed participating in musicals and plays at school. All the while, she stayed involved with church activities. She graduated in the top 10 of her class and went on to attend the University of California at San Diego. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in human development and a minor in mathematics. While in college, Hannah was also very involved at Clairemont Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she went as a child, Intervarsity student ministries, and the mock trial team. But her favorite thing was to spend time with her beloved roommates and many, many friends.
In 2014, Hannah married Joseph and the two moved to Enid, OK, for their first Air Force assignment. After that, the Air Force sent them to New Mexico and Rapid City, SD, where they bought their first house. In Rapid City, Hannah worked as an administrative assistant at Hart Ranch. She absolutely loved the job and loved her co-workers even more.
In March of 2018, Joseph and Hannah took Hannah’s dream vacation to England. They visited Hannah’s top two attractions: The Peter Pan statue in Kensington Gardens and Jane Austen’s house. Shortly after that trip, Hannah and Joseph found out they were pregnant with a baby girl.
On January 3, 2019, Hannah delivered a beautiful baby girl, Grace Michael, into the world. Hannah was always very open about the difficulties of being a new mom and she tried to encourage others as they endured struggles of their own. Throughout her life, no matter where Hannah went, she always kept connected to her friends across the country and around the world. She was a notoriously good gift-giver and party-thrower. She was also an avid board game aficionado and nerdy joke-teller. She always put others before herself and gave generously. She would always make sure that she was the awkward one in the group so that no one else had to be. Her love for her friends was unconditional. Above all else, Hannah was a fervent believer and follower of Christ. Her relationship with God was evident in how she lived her life and in how she loved others.
Hannah is survived by her husband, Joseph, and 4-month-old, Grace Michael. Hannah also leaves behind maternal grandparents, William “Bill” and Ruth Anne Sharadin of Benbrook, TX; stepdad and mom, Dave and Annie Atkinson of Turlock, CA; brothers, Nathan Bennett of Beijing, China, Austin Bennett of Irvine, CA, and William Bennett of Brentwood, CA; and step-brothers, Steve Atkinson of Lynden, WA, and Todd Atkinson of Portales, NM. On Joseph’s side, she leaves behind a great-grandma Heinert of Vacaville, CA; grandparents, Bill and Elaine Drake of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Ike (Tata) and Ginny Montanez of Brentwood, CA; parents, Brett and Mimi Drake of Brentwood, CA; and siblings, Stephanie Drake of Mt. Shasta, CA, and Mathew and Timothy Drake of Brentwood, CA. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends abound in many places across the country and around the world.
Hannah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chuck and Nancy Bennett of Niagara Falls, NY; her dad, Pastor Michael Bennett; and Uncle William “Billy” Sharadin.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont with Pastor Mitch Hildebrant officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, CA.
Friends and family can honor Hannah by contributing to Grace’s college fund or by donating to their church mission fund: Grace College 529 Fund: www.ugift529.com Code: 476X8P.
