DuBray, Brody A.

RAPID CITY | Brody Alan DuBray was born in Pierre, SD, to Traci Tschetter and Richard DuBray. In 2013, Brody graduated from Sturgis High School and, later, Marine Boot Camp. Brody was an adamant protector of his family and with his childhood love of superheroes, he became an avid martial artist.
Brody had a very strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
As a hardworking man, he met his love Crystal TwoCrow. He became a faithful husband and a devoted father to Natalia, his pride and joy. His heart grew even more with the birth of his son, Slade.
The people that love and wish he were here far exceed the sadness and pain he felt. Brody is now going to join the family he terribly missed, who include Grandpa John and Grammy Pammy Tschetter; best friend and uncle, Taron Tschetter; and beloved grandparents, Louis and Rita DuBray.
His family that continue to love and miss him include his wife, Crystal TwoCrow DuBray; daughter, Natalia; son, Slade; mother and stepfather, Traci and Dan Sagmiller; father and stepmother, Richard and Lynelle DuBray; sister, Jonni DuBray; five step siblings; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.