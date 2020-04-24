DuBray, Brody A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Brody Alan DuBray was born in Pierre, SD, to Traci Tschetter and Richard DuBray. In 2013, Brody graduated from Sturgis High School and, later, Marine Boot Camp. Brody was an adamant protector of his family and with his childhood love of superheroes, he became an avid martial artist.

Brody had a very strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

As a hardworking man, he met his love Crystal TwoCrow. He became a faithful husband and a devoted father to Natalia, his pride and joy. His heart grew even more with the birth of his son, Slade.

The people that love and wish he were here far exceed the sadness and pain he felt. Brody is now going to join the family he terribly missed, who include Grandpa John and Grammy Pammy Tschetter; best friend and uncle, Taron Tschetter; and beloved grandparents, Louis and Rita DuBray.

His family that continue to love and miss him include his wife, Crystal TwoCrow DuBray; daughter, Natalia; son, Slade; mother and stepfather, Traci and Dan Sagmiller; father and stepmother, Richard and Lynelle DuBray; sister, Jonni DuBray; five step siblings; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of Brody DuBray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.