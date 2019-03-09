Try 3 months for $3

SERGEANT BLUFFS, Iowa | Vickie Rae DuBray-Hudson, 79, died Feb. 28, 2019.

Wake services begin at 3 p.m., with 7 p.m. evening service on March 11, at Rimrock Community Center in Rapid City, S.D.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 12, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.

