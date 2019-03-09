SERGEANT BLUFFS, Iowa | Vickie Rae DuBray-Hudson, 79, died Feb. 28, 2019.
Wake services begin at 3 p.m., with 7 p.m. evening service on March 11, at Rimrock Community Center in Rapid City, S.D.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 12, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.