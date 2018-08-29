RAPID CITY | Eva Pearl Dudley, 88, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Evangeline Pearl (Redwing) Dudley (Dakodwicohan Tekihidawin – Woman who loves her Dakota Indian Ways) was born July 19, 1930, at home near Dante, SD, the daughter of Arthur and Clarice (Chinn) Redwing. The second oldest of nine children, she spent her youth along Choteau Creek, and attended a country school and later St. Mary’s Episcopal School for Indian Girls, Springfield. She was an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Nation.
Eva met her husband, Phillip Charles Dudley, in grade school. They married in 1952. The couple made their home in various places in eastern South Dakota. While her husband worked to provide for the family, Eva stayed home and raised their eight children. They eventually settled in Egan, SD, in 1967 and she then entered the workforce as a dorm matron at the Flandreau Indian School.
Eva was a very faithful servant of the Lord, with many roles throughout the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota, enjoying the Niobrara Convocation from a child to her passing. She loved to be around her family and friends and had a special love for Scrabble, the Minnesota Twins, and the KU Jayhawks (Rock Chalk!). She was very thoughtful and gave many gifts and cards to everyone to make sure they knew they were special. She will be missed and will live on in the hearts of many forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, her husband, and her son, Kevin Charles.
Eva is survived by her sister, Delores Jones, Snyder, NE; brother, Floyd (Kitty) Redwing, Onawa, IA; three sons, Dale Dudley, Sioux Falls, Robert (Linda) Dudley, Rio Rancho, NM, and Phil Dudley, Rapid City; and four daughters, Mary (Tony) Gonsor, Custer, Patty Johanson, Flandreau, Barb (Guy) Fairbanks, St. Paul, MN, and Kristi Gallagher, Rapid City. Eva has 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.
A gathering of family and friends begins at 6 p.m., with Compline at 8 p.m. today at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
A Memorial Eucharist will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the church.
A Wake will be held Friday evening, Aug. 31, at the Wicoicaga Otipi Center in Flandreau.
A Memorial Eucharist will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Wicoicaga Otipi Center in Flandreau, followed by inurnment of her ashes in the Hillside Cemetery in Egan.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.