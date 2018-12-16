Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Kim Leeann Dumire, 62, died Dec. 13, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 19, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home. 

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Minnekahta Cemetery.

