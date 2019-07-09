{{featured_button_text}}

WINNER | Zelda Mae Dummer, 79, died July 7, 2010.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on July 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, followed by services at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

