WINNER | Zelda Mae Dummer, 79, formerly of Rapid City, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Winner Health Care Center. She was born Dec. 1, 1939 in Colome, SD, to Ben and Sarah (Iler) Fischer. She grew up west of Dallas, SD, graduating from Gregory High School in 1957. She attended USD Springfield where she received her Teaching Certificate.
On June 6, 1959, Zelda married Marlin Dummer in Colome. They farmed in Herrick for five years when they then rented a farm NE of Gregory for five years. They purchased a farm SW of Dallas, SD, where they lived until retiring to Rapid City in 1996. Zelda did alterations until her health failed.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamala (Rodney) Baumgartner, Rio Rancho, NM; her son, Dudley Dummer (Tim Kenny), Minneapolis, MN; and her sister, Joan Zimbelmann, Hamill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin; her brother, Marvin; his wife, Norma; and brother-in-law, Art Zimbelmann.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home followed by graveside services at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family requests all cards and memorials to be sent to Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, c/o Zelda Dummer Family, 632 St. Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
