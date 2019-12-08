RAPID CITY | Nancy Ward Dunham, 82, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Nancy was born on Jan. 18, 1937 at the family farm in Jerauld County, SD. Her father was Dixon Ward and her mother was Thelma (Hill) Ward.
The family included four children, Wallace, James, Donald and Nancy. All of her siblings except James preceded Nancy in death.
Nancy grew up on the family farm and attended a local elementary school and high school in Wessington Springs. During high school she was active in many activities and managed to graduate in three years. She followed her older brothers and enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in the Electrical Engineering curriculum in 1953. She was one of three women enrolled and the only woman in the Electrical Engineering program.
She met her future husband, George Dunham, at SDSM&T. He was a year ahead of her and was enrolled in the Mechanical Engineering program. They were married on Dec. 16, 1955, when she was a junior and he a senior. After graduation, George accepted a job as an instructor in the Mechanical Engineering Department for the 1956-1957 school year, so Nancy could finish her degree. After Nancy’s graduation, they began working for the architectural firm of Lucas, Craig and Whitwam with offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls doing the designs of mechanical and electrical systems for the firm’s building projects.
In 1960, they decided to start their own consulting engineering firm and on July 1, 1960 formed Dunham Associates in Rapid City. The firm gradually gained clients and prestige. In 1965, the firm opened its first branch office in Bismarck N.D. The firm continued its successful growth and opened offices in Sioux Falls, (1967), Minneapolis, MN (1969), Casper, WY (1972), Reno, NV (1978) and Las Vegas, NV (1981). The firm also added a structural engineering department in 1969. The firm designed the mechanical, electrical and structural systems for literally thousands of buildings throughout the United States during their careers. They also received many career awards including the Engineering Excellence Award from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Nancy retired in 1996 and George in 1999.
Nancy served on the Board of Directors for both the YMCA of Rapid City and the Rapid City Club for Boys for many years.
The Dunhams actively supported local charities and provided significant financial support to charities including the Rapid City Club for Boys, the YMCA, Rapid City Regional Health, United Way and the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com.
