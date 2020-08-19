You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunmire, Joan 'Joanie'
0 entries

Dunmire, Joan 'Joanie'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Joan “Joanie” Dunmire, 65, died Aug. 17, 2020.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Dunmire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News