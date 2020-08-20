 Skip to main content
Dunmire, Joan
Dunmire, Joan

Joan Dunmire

RAPID CITY | Joan Dunmire, 65, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. As a lifelong educator, Joan showcased patience, perseverance, humor and grace in all things. These same skills helped her to be both a Husker fan and a Mom to Emma, Harper and Quinn. She believed everyone had a place and something to contribute to the greater good. She never doubted that there was another chance to give or avenue to try.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. The family asks that you wear masks for the visitation and service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the creation of the Joan Dunmire Special Education Scholarship.

