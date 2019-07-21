{{featured_button_text}}

VALE | Dorothy Elaine Dunn, 84, died July 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 25, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 26, at Believer's Fellowship. Burial will be at the Vale Cemetery.

