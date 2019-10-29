OMAHA, Neb. | William Jerry Dunn, 88, died Sept. 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents, William and Lucy Dunn; and brother, James Dunn. He was survived by wife, Jane Dunn; children, Steven Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Terri (Casey) Latta, Daniel (Emily) Dunn, and Martha (Marc) Wharton; grandchildren, Paige, Grace, William, Noah, Scarlett, Max, Maeve, Nora, and Bridget; great-grandchildren, Leio and Paisley, sister, Mary Stelloh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Services were held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Pius X Catholic Church. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to to Knights of Columbus, Madonna School or American Legion Post #1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.