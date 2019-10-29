{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. | William Jerry Dunn, 88, died Sept. 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by parents, William and Lucy Dunn; and brother, James Dunn. He was survived by wife, Jane Dunn; children, Steven Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Terri (Casey) Latta, Daniel (Emily) Dunn, and Martha (Marc) Wharton; grandchildren, Paige, Grace, William, Noah, Scarlett, Max, Maeve, Nora, and Bridget; great-grandchildren, Leio and Paisley, sister, Mary Stelloh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Pius X Catholic Church. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to to Knights of Columbus, Madonna School or American Legion Post #1.

