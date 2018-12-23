Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Richard F. ‘Dick’ Dunne, 85, died Dec. 21, 2018.

Services will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Dunne, Richard F.
