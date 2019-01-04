Try 1 month for 99¢

HETTINGER, N.D. | Travis Dupper, 41, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger.

A Celebration of Life for Travis will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, in the Roberts-Reinke Auditorium at the Hettinger High School. The Rev. Florence Hoff and Rev. Duane Coates will officiate and burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge, SD.  

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Centennial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Homes in Hettinger, followed by a family service at 6 p.m. and Masonic Rites at 7 p.m.

Travis will be forever remembered by his loving wife, Shiloh, and his sons, Ethan and Alex, Hettinger; his parents, Donn and Gloria Dupper, Faith, SD; sisters, Jennifer (Bill) Anders, Buffalo, SD, and Staci Smith, Faith, SD; brothers-in-law, Travis (Jackie) Veal, Shannon (Rebekah) Veal and Chris (Jennifer) Veal, and mother and father-in-law, Larry and Verlyn Veal, all of Bison, SD; several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.  Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hilmer and Irene Dupper, Ethel Clifton and James Hardesty; aunt, Julie Pudwill; cousin, Justin Hulm; and niece, Cherish Veal.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established in Travis' memory for later designation by his family.

Condolences to the Dupper family can be sent through our website at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

