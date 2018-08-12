Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Robin L. Dustman, 61, died Aug. 9, 2018.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, at South Canyon Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Dustman, Robin L.
