CAPUTA | Robin L. (Gabel) Dustman, 61, surrounded by her family, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 9, at Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Robin was born in Gary, Indiana, on March 26, 1957, to parents Nelson and Patricia Gabel. She graduated Hobart High School in 1975 and continued on to Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO, where she began studying for a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science. She spent 10 years working for American Express before she married the love of her life, Jack D. Dustman, on August 25, 1989, at Beth Eden Baptist Church in Wheat Ridge, CO. She then joined Jack on his family ranch in Caputa, SD, where they were blessed with two sons; Paul Donald Dustman (27) and Caleb Gabel Dustman (24).
In addition to being a full-time, stay-at home mom, she also handled the books and finances for the family ranch while still finding time to devote to her community, her church, and various other organizations and charities. Robin was an active member, musician and mentor/teacher at Liberty Baptist Tabernacle. In 1997 she founded and was Senior President of the Jedediah Smith NSCAR in Caputa, SD. Since 1975 she was an active member in the Black Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), serving in various capacities over the years, most notably as their State Regent from 1996-1998. Additionally, she served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Caputa Community Center.
Robin enjoyed playing the alto saxophone in her high school jazz band, as well as the church orchestra and various other events and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling around the US with her family as well as researching genealogy and family history. An avid outdoors woman; she enjoyed hunting & fishing with her sons, golfing and gardening.
Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband, Jack; sons Paul Dustman and Caleb Dustman of Caputa, SD; parents Nelson and Pat Gabel of Gray, GA; brother Nelson L. and Debbie Gabel of Valparaiso, IN; brother David and April Gabel of Mead, CO; sister Sandy and David Davis of Gray, GA; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Lelle A’asa.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at South Canyon Baptist Church with lunch to follow. Burial will follow lunch at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice of the Hills or the Caputa Community Center.
