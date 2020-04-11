Dutton-Graber, Peggy

PARKER, Colo. | Peggy M. Dutton-Graber was born to George and Margaret (Swafford) Dutton, July 24, 1953, in Evansville, Indiana. She passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Parker Adventist Hospital, surrounded by family, after battling cancer for several years.
Peggy was baptized into the Catholic Church as a young child and the church provided her strength and comfort throughout her life. As a young child, her family moved to Rapid City, SD, where she attended elementary school and high school. She graduated from Rapid City Regional Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1981, where she worked in the Neonatal ICU for several years.
Peggy married Gregg Graber, of Freeman, SD, on May 21, 1983. They were blessed with and raised three children — Katie, Matthew, and Jaxon. In June of 1985, Peggy and Gregg moved to the Denver, CO area, where she worked as a nurse for the next 33 years; 25 years at Swedish Hospital in the Neonatal ICU, and 8 years in Dialysis with DaVita. Peggy lived a life of service. Her purpose in life was caring for people, but it was more than a purpose, it was her calling. Peggy’s compassion radiated in her every action, and in every smile.
Preceding Peggy in death were her parents, George H. and Margaret Dutton. Peggy is survived by her husband, Gregg, daughter Katie, sons Matthew and Jaxon, all of Parker, CO; sister, Katie Spangler and her husband Michael of Dallas, TX; sister, Melissa Poloncic and her husband John of Gillette, WY; brother, John Dutton and his wife Ginny (Anderson) of Plano, TX; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral and memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
