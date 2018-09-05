Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Jean L. Dvorak, 87, died Aug. 28, 2018.

Service of remembrance will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8, at United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Dvorak, Jean L.
