VALENTINE, Neb. | Jerome Dvorak, 85, died Aug. 26, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Beryle of Valentine; daughters, Beverly Dvorak of Mitchell and Carol King of Rapid City; and son, Dave, of Valentine.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church.

Events

Sep 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, September 1, 2019
11:00PM
United Methodist Church
804 E. 5th St
Valentine, NE 69201
