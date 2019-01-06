Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Marion S. Dwight, 90, died Jan. 3, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Dwight, Marion S.
