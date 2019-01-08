Try 1 month for 99¢
Marion Dwight

RAPID CITY | Marion Leone Stanley Kile Dwight, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at St. Martin's Village, Serenity Place.

Marion was born Dec. 4, 1928, the youngest of 10 children, to John and Alice Stanley in Lemmon. She grew up on a South Dakota prairie homestead. Marion’s ability to make sweet lemonade from life’s bitter lemons was indicative of her outlook on life. She was a private piano teacher and an accomplished organist at First Southern Baptist Church. She also played accordion and the dulcimer.

Preceding her in death were her son, Walter; a daughter, Alice Lopez; her first husband, Robert S. Kile; and her second husband, Robert Dwight.

She is survived by a sister, Joyce Havelka; and children, Paul Kile (Rose Marie) of Maine, Nola Culver (Lynn) of Rapid City, Janice (David) Ingram of Wichita, Kansas, and James Kile of Shawnee, Kansas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends special thanks to those who gave care at St. Martin's, Westhills Village, and to all of her health caregivers, Meals on Wheels, and to the church bodies and pastors of First Assembly of God and Journey Church. Oh, how she loved everyone!

Memorial services will be held concurrently on Friday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. MST at Kirk Funeral Home, E. Minnesota St. in Rapid City, and 2 p.m. CST at First Southern Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

Online condolences may be left at kirkfuneralhome.com.

