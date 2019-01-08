RAPID CITY | Marion Leone Stanley Kile Dwight, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at St. Martin's Village, Serenity Place.
Marion was born Dec. 4, 1928, the youngest of 10 children, to John and Alice Stanley in Lemmon. She grew up on a South Dakota prairie homestead. Marion’s ability to make sweet lemonade from life’s bitter lemons was indicative of her outlook on life. She was a private piano teacher and an accomplished organist at First Southern Baptist Church. She also played accordion and the dulcimer.
Preceding her in death were her son, Walter; a daughter, Alice Lopez; her first husband, Robert S. Kile; and her second husband, Robert Dwight.
She is survived by a sister, Joyce Havelka; and children, Paul Kile (Rose Marie) of Maine, Nola Culver (Lynn) of Rapid City, Janice (David) Ingram of Wichita, Kansas, and James Kile of Shawnee, Kansas; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to those who gave care at St. Martin's, Westhills Village, and to all of her health caregivers, Meals on Wheels, and to the church bodies and pastors of First Assembly of God and Journey Church. Oh, how she loved everyone!
Memorial services will be held concurrently on Friday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. MST at Kirk Funeral Home, E. Minnesota St. in Rapid City, and 2 p.m. CST at First Southern Baptist Church in Overland Park, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.