Dymock, Maureen

RAPID CITY | Maureen Dymock passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 after living a life of joy, adventure, generosity and love. She and her twin sister were born August 4, and lived their entire childhood on the waterfront of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

Maureen's adventures continued after she graduated from high school, moving to Washington DC, to work for the FBI. She then shared an adventure-filled 64 years with her husband Alfred. To that union they had three children: Karine (Dave) Carpenter, Rapid City, Blaine Dymock, Oregon, Doug (Jeanette) Dymock, Alaska. She loved her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, celebrating many birthdays and holidays together.

Al and Maureen began a large mink ranching business and later lumber businesses in Oregon and California. After retirement they traveled extensively, finally settling in Rapid City to be near their daughter. Maureen joined the First Congregational Church where she served on several committees and faithfully worshiped.

She was taken home to be with her Heavenly Father and join so many she loved including her twin sister and Alfred. Those of us left behind will miss her dearly but have warm, joyful and loving memories of her.

Please join us for a celebration of her life at 9 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 8, up at the meadow behind Rim Rock Evangelical Church off Hwy 44. Social distancing will be easy to follow and use of masks encouraged. Services will be conducted by Rev. Kathleen Batchelder.

