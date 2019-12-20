Dzintars, Alexa J.

RAPID CITY | Alexa Jane Dzintars, 25, daughter of Rita and Egon Dzintars, died Dec. 14, 2019, in Bozeman, Mont., after being hit by a drunk driver while she was riding her bike home from work.

When she was born, March 5, 1994, she completed the set of four sisters — like the tiniest piece inside a Russian nesting doll. She was her Grandpa Paul’s favorite grandchild. He told us that in no uncertain terms and there is photographic evidence of baby Alexa napping on his chest to prove it.

The first thing one would notice about Alexa is her dazzling, big blue eyes, that would often lead off as if she was seeing beyond this world. She had a presence that could instantly provide comfort. Observant and careful with her words, she was more prone to showing her love through actions. She had a signature tight, long hug with a little wiggle.

Alexa had the soul of an artist, and her passion in life was to make everything around her more beautiful. She was working on perfecting baking macarons, as well as putting her artistic flair and attention to detail to use as a sushi chef. In a journal she wrote, “Asking me what my favorite artform is is like asking a mother to choose her favorite child.”