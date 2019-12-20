Dzintars, Alexa J.

RAPID CITY | Alexa Jane Dzintars, 25, daughter of Rita and Egon Dzintars, died Dec. 14, 2019, in Bozeman, Mont., after being hit by a drunk driver while she was riding her bike home from work.
When she was born, March 5, 1994, she completed the set of four sisters — like the tiniest piece inside a Russian nesting doll. She was her Grandpa Paul’s favorite grandchild. He told us that in no uncertain terms and there is photographic evidence of baby Alexa napping on his chest to prove it.
The first thing one would notice about Alexa is her dazzling, big blue eyes, that would often lead off as if she was seeing beyond this world. She had a presence that could instantly provide comfort. Observant and careful with her words, she was more prone to showing her love through actions. She had a signature tight, long hug with a little wiggle.
Alexa had the soul of an artist, and her passion in life was to make everything around her more beautiful. She was working on perfecting baking macarons, as well as putting her artistic flair and attention to detail to use as a sushi chef. In a journal she wrote, “Asking me what my favorite artform is is like asking a mother to choose her favorite child.”
She grew up in Rapid City and attended Stevens High School, where she was a member of the volleyball and golf teams, and played cello in the orchestra. After high school she moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State University. She chose to live in Bozeman for her love of the mountains and the welcoming, supportive community. She enjoyed the sisterhood of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and camaraderie of her co-workers at Bozeman’s Seven Sushi restaurant.
Alexa had a sharp wit to which you would have to listen closely to catch. She particularly loved puns and wordplay, which she would incorporate in her job at the sushi bar. Her culinary inventions had names like “The Honor Roll” for graduation weekend and “Naughty or Rice” roll for Christmas. Her notebooks were packed full of these ideas. As she had a meticulous and methodical mind, the top item on her Christmas list this year was an “aesthetically pleasing puzzle.”
Alexa always loved costumes. Early on she became attached to certain pieces, like a pink feather boa that she insisted on wearing in one of her first school pictures, and an angel costume that she wore for months when she was four years old, which brought joy to everyone who encountered her.
She also loved all animals, from the family Goldendoodles to her calico cat, Shia Lefluff. Alexa would often rush home after work so that Shia wouldn’t be lonely.
Alexa exuded a quiet confidence as an excellent snow skier and water skier. She spent many summer evenings water skiing with her dad at Pactola Reservoir. One summer she took photographs of every sunset they experienced on the lake together, and made a collage to give to him for Christmas.
Alexa’s delightfully quirky personality, compassionate nature and clever sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is a “special angel” remembered to eternity by her parents Egon and Rita; sisters Kate (Tanner), Kelsey, and Marisa (Woodrow); aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephew, and friends.
The family invites you to a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Larry Dahlstrom and the Rev. David Piper officiating. A reception and luncheon will be held following services at the Fellowship Hall until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Alexa’s name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) madd.org and the Humane Society of the Black Hills hsbh.org.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Service information
11:00AM
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.