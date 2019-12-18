{{featured_button_text}}

BOZEMAN, Mont. | Alexa Dzintars, 25, died Dec. 14, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City, S.D.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

To send flowers to the family of Alexa Dzintars, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alexa's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments