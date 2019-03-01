Try 3 months for $3

PORCUPINE | Harry R. "Bub" Eagle Bull, 79, died Feb. 27, 2019.

The wake begins at 1 p.m. on March 3 at Porcupine School.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 4 at the school. Burial will be at Christ the King Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

