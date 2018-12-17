Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Harold Floyd Eatherton, 91, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial with military honors follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Eatherton, Harold
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments