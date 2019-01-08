STURGIS | Marian Eatherton was a self-described woman who wore many hats — wife of 68 years to James A. Eatherton, mother of three daughters (Laurie, Debra, and Gwen), grandmother, church organist, substitute teacher, piano teacher, Whitewood Elementary School music teacher, and feature writer and columnist for the Meade County Times-Tribune.
Marian died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, from complications of fractured vertebrae that hospitalized her in October.
Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow.
A memorial gift will be made to the South Dakota State University Department of Music.
