June Eberly

RAPID CITY | June Frances "Mary Lou" Eberly, 93, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Mary Lou was born on Jan. 5, 1926 to Dell and Lillie (Steinerson) Creighton in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mary Lou was married to Virgil Eberly on June 26, 1947. Born to this union were Barbara and Daniel. The family moved to Rapid City in 1965. They managed and cared for disabled military veterans at Norris Peak Lodge.

Mary Lou is survived by her son, Dan Eberly and his wife, Deb; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil; daughter, Barbara Hinkle; and her four siblings.

Private services were held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

